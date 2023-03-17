STREAMED: Childish Gambino Connects With KIRBY For ‘SWARM’ EP, T-Pain Gets Busy ‘On Top of the Covers’ & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Childish Gambino & KIRBY — SWARM

Donald Glover continues to showcase his multidimensional skillsets with the release of his new Amazon Prime Video series, Swarm. Featuring Billie Eilish and Chlöe Bailey, the new series is out now and so is its soundtrack.

Glover’s fingerprints are clearly all over the newly-released six-song EP. In fact, he appears as a co-writer on a couple of tracks and as a featured guest on the closing song, “Sticky.”

Glover might handle things behind the scenes but the EP’s real star is Ni’jah. That is, of course, the film’s fictional superstar, voiced by the singer KIRBY.

Showrunner Janine Nabers — who also executive produced Atlanta with Glover — says the film is fictional but rooted in reality.

“This story is 100% taken from real events and real internet rumors and real other things, true crimes that have happened between the years of 2016 and 2018,” she tells ET. “That is why we see that disclaimer, ‘This is not a work of fiction.’ Because after you see the show and you go to the internet, you will see that a lot of it holds up.”

T-Pain — On Top of the Covers

T-Pain’s got a plethora of his own hits, but the Rappa Ternt Sanga knows how to put his own spin on others’ classics as well. Four years after winning The Masked Singer doing just that, Teddy unleashes a covers album.

Stamped with his tongue-in-cheek humor, T-Pain’s new project is titled On Top of the Covers. It features eight tracks and collaborations with K Major Sus and NandoSTL.

So, what does T-Pain cover here? Well, the album is a varied batch that begins with Teddy’s take on Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.” Then, the Journey continues with “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

And the album takes more turns from there. Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” are also among the tracks covered here.

“You’ve been asking for it and here ya go bro,” the singer-songwriter announced on Instagram. “A T-Pain cover album to end all cover albums…..from T-Pain.”

Doechii — “What It Is”

Top Dawg Entertainment continues its reign. While her label mate SZA takes over the Billboard 200 with her smashing sophomore album SOS, TDE’s newcomer Doechii steps into her own with a brand new single, “What It Is.”

As the title suggests, “What It Is” pulls inspiration from Trillville’s Cutty-assisted “Some Cut” single from 2004. “What it is? What’s up?” Doechii asks on the hook. “Every good girl needs a little thug / Every block boy needs a little love.”

After Doechii’s first verse, Kodak Black makes a guest appearance. “Behind every gangster, a shawty solid that got his back,” he raps. “He know who to come to every-time the world handlin’ him bad / The way he call first but still he always put her last.”

Recently, The Swamp Princess announced the collaboration on social media. “FL Royalty,” she writes. Now, she’s released six versions of the track, including the one with Black. Other versions include a solo edition, a sped up iteration and a slowed down joint.

Listen to “What It Is” below.

GloRilla —Anyways, Life’s Great (Bonus Edition)

Shortly after releasing her Anyways, Life’s Great EP, GloRilla drops the project’s deluxe edition. The new version features three new joints, including a few collaborations.

First, Glo teams up with Lil Durk for “Ex’s (Phatnall Remix).” Produced by Kokurcho, this one works as an emphatic message to past romantic partners. Other new joints include “Get That Money” with Gloss Up and NikiPooh and “Don’t Know (GloRidaz Bonus).”

First, the Memphis emcee announced her Durk collaboration on Instagram. Then, she confirmed the bonus cuts. “I also added two more special remixes for my fans,” she writes.

Previously, Glo released the original Anyways, Life’s Great. It features Glo’s breakout singles “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B.

STREAMED: Childish Gambino Connects With KIRBY For ‘SWARM’ EP, T-Pain Gets Busy ‘On Top of the Covers’ & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com