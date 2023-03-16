Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey is gearing us up for her In Pieces album cover drop in a sizzling Instagram video. The singer hopped on her Instagram to seduce her followers in a white latex outfit that showed her curves no mercy.

Chloe Bailey knows how to get the girls and boys riled up! The “Pray It Away” singer shared a reel on her Instagram of her serving face and body in a white latex dress that clung to all of her curves. The look featured ruffles, dramatic puff sleeves, and a peplum draped over a mini skirt. It gave off a Victorian mixed with a sexy diva vibe. Bailey matched her hot look with thigh-length, open-toe boots and drop pearl earrings. Her gorgeous red locs hung past her derriere and were pulled back to expose her pretty face.

The megastar captioned her reel with, “breaking out of the box you put me in… dropping the album cover tomorrow, yall ready? .” Fans got excited with anticipation and showed their love with fire and heart-eye emojis in her comment section. In an interview with Essence last year, the “Do It” songstress revealed that this upcoming album reflects her real-life experiences. “It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” revealed Bailey.

Her debut album, In Pieces, is set to be released on March 31.

Chloe Bailey Teases Album Cover Drop In A Skintight White Latex Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com