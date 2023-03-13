Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is living her best life, and she’s doing it in designer threads. The singer, actress, and beauty empire owner gave us three amazing looks during the 95th annual Academy Awards.

The Bajan Billionaire posed backstage with her boyfriend, ASAP ROCKY, clad in a mint green custom Bottega Veneta ensemble and completed the look with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Prior to this wardrobe change, Rihanna hit the stage of the Academy Awards show to perform her hit ballad, Life Me Up. The singer wore a Maison Margiela ensemble that featured diamonds cascading from the bottom. She partnered the look with DeBeers jewelry.

And for her red carpet look, the style icon opted for an all-black custom Alaïa look.

Rihanna is clearly a force to be reckoned with, as she continues to hold the reigns for the best maternity style. Not only does she have unlimited range within her career, she’s proven to be limitless on the red carpet. We loved this look! What did you think?

Rihanna Stuns In Backstage At The Oscars In Bottega Veneta was originally published on hellobeautiful.com