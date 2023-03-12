Nicki Minaj Poses For The ‘Gram In A Pair Of $2,950 Balmain Sandals

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram over the weekend where she showed off her luxurious fashion sense and she looks incredible!

Taking to the social platform, the rapper modeled in a $445 black, cut out swim suit from Dundas World along with a silk robe from Natori and large gold cuffs from Maison Alaia. But it was her gold, platform sandals that really got us talking as the starlet paired the look with a stunning pair of $2,950 Balmain Ava braided metallic platform sandals, and of course, she wore them to perfection.

Styled by Diandre Tristan, the Queens native modeled the look while standing by a rooftop pool and serving face and body in the process. As for her hair, she wore her long locs with big fluffy curls as she posed for the social media platform and her millions of IG followers.

“Crouching Hidden ,” the superstar captioned her stylish photo dump. Check it out below.

“my favorite look on you!!!! so pretty,” wrote fellow entertainer Chloe Bailey underneath Nicki’s fashionable photo dump while others wrote, “Hello Barbie ,” and “Baddie ” to give their stamps of approval on the rapper’s effortless slay.

We’re just loving this stylish look on Nicki Minaj and are obsessed with how she accessorized it! Beauties, what do you think about the beauty’s latest ensemble? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Nicki Minaj Serves Elite Curves On ‘The Late Late Show’

Nicki Minaj Serves Harajuku Barbie In Marc Jacobs Latest Campaign, Heaven

Nicki Minaj Proves She’s The Head Barbie In Charge In A Purple Marc Jacobs Ensemble

Nicki Minaj Poses For The ‘Gram In A Pair Of $2,950 Balmain Sandals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com