James Gunn Claps Back At Racist Trolls Complaining About The Race of The High Evolutionary

James Gunn could care less about what you think about his casting decisions in his films.

Gunn is now the co-head of DC Studios and is currently working on trying to make the DC Universe as relevant as the MCU, but before chapter one in that process begins, his Marvel Studios swan song, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, will drop first.

In the final film of his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, we will see the ragtag group of heroes take on the High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji. The latest big bad, not named Kang, is Rocket’s creator and is on a mission to create a special race of enhanced beings.

Celebrating Iwuji’s arrival into the MCU, Gunn shared a photo of the actor in character as the High Evolutionary with the caption, “Can’t wait for you all to meet this guy. #GotGVol3 #HighEvolutionary.”

James Gunn Had Time

As expected, Gunn’s tweet brought out racist trolls who are BIG MAD that the director decided to cast the Nigerian-British actor for the fictional character who looks like a purple android in the comics.

“Damnit… another white guy they made into a black guy,” one troll said.

“Why couldn’t they just leave him white or i dont know…pick a different minority? How about Asian or gasp! A Latino?(how many Latinos and Asians in MCU? Like total of 5??) Or make him an Indian or something… because they don’t and won’t, that makes them ‘woke.’ Next time, a major character (hero/villain)will be a trans or homosexual or non-binary (when in comics they are not). Sad and pathetic. They’re picking based on race and whats PC and not on acting and what’s established,” another ridiculous comment read.

Gunn had time for the comments clapping back, “I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role. I don’t give a shit what ethnicity Chukwudi Iwuji is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen. (And, by the way, he’s playing a guy who’s almost always purple in the color.).”

He said what he said.

Gunn and Iwuji are no strangers to each other. The actor teamed up with the co-head of DC Studios on his HBO Max series Peacemaker.

You can see Iwuji as the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in theaters on May 5.

Photo: Marvel Studios / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

