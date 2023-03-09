Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

More details are emerging in the case of Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead.

According to federal prosecutors, Whitehead was charged in a new indictment Wednesday that alleges that he falsified bank records in an attempt to finance his million-dollar New Jersey mansion.

Authorities said the 44-year-old bishop fabricated his bank records to make it appear that an LLC he controlled had more than $2 million when the account actually had less than $10.

Additionally, the feds are also alleging that he created a fake bank account in 2019 as part of the scheme to obtain the mortgage loan.

Whitehead made headlines last year when video of him being robbed at gunpoint in front of his congregation surfaced on social media. He was arrested by federal agents and slammed with four charges in December 2022.

He also was hit with an additional count of wire fraud related to alleged fabricated information linked to the LLC.

“We are going to be fighting those allegations,” his attorney, Dawn Florio, said Wednesday. “Lamor Whitehead will be pleading not guilty when he is arraigned on the … indictment and denies those charges.”

Feds Allege Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead Falsified Bank Records To Finance Million-Dollar Mansion was originally published on praisebaltimore.com