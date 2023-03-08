Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Rock may have roasted Will Smith during his Selective Outrage Netflix Special, but the latter still has hope for reconciliation.

According to PEOPLE, Smith wants the two to overcome the slap heard around the world and repair their relationship, despite Rock making it clear he’s currently got no interest.

The source tells PEOPLE that Smith has “felt terrible for so long” about the on-stage violence and that “He’s tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris.”

Smith does think the incident has helped him grow, but he’s still regretful.

“But beyond that, family is important to him and [Smith] leaned on them,” the source adds. “It all has helped him look inside and mature. He is better but still remorseful. Will listened to those who tried to help him and feels that he has become a better person.”

Rock, however, just spoke at length about the slap on his recent Netflix standup and didn’t hold back on the Fresh Prince or his wife, Jada Pinkett.

He even aimed Jada Pinkett’s affair with singer August Alsina who’s 21 years younger than her.

“His wife was f-cking her son’s friend. I normally would not talk about this sh-t… I have no idea why two talented people would do something that f-cking lowdown. We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on,” Rock joked. “None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. … Why the f-ck would you do that sh-t? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?”

The comedian also ended the show by revealing that he didn’t hit Will back because his parents taught him not to fight in front of white people.

See how Twitter reacted to Rock’s Netflix special, where he made jokes about Pinkett’s “entanglements” below.

Will Smith Still Wants To Make Amends Amid Chris Rock’s Netflix Special Roasting was originally published on cassiuslife.com