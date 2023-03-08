Snoop Dogg Launches Brand New Premium Coffee Brand INDOxyz

Snoop Dogg, the hip-hop legend and face of countless brands, has just dove into a brand new venture – premium coffee.
While Snoop has long been synonymous with marijuana and West Coast rap, the OG has now decided to dabble in fine coffee. INDOxyz claims to be among the world’s best coffee beans and is sourced from Indonesia.
From the company’s about page:
Indonesia – the world’s most diversified coffee nation – is synonymous with coffee since the Dutch colonial period of the late 1600s. The Dutch brought coffee plants to Indonesia to cultivate for export back to Europe during the spice trade period. Java became the first Indo island to grow coffee and slowly spread to the islands of Sumatra to the west and Toraja to the east. Today, Indonesia is the world’s fourth largest coffee producer by output and world’s most diversified variety of coffee.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Snoop now joins Jadakiss and Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah in the world of premium coffee.
In the announcement post on Instagram Snoop wrote, “Created 4 n inspired by all that entrepreneurs, dreamers, risk takers & innovators out there. It’s time to change the game INDO is for owners #FuelTheDream”.
To shop for Snoop’s new coffee, [click here].
Are you down to try some of Snoop’s hot or cold brew?
The Latest:
- Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart Tease New Show – Trending on the Timeline
- Radio To Running Things: Cathy Hughes Visits ‘Questlove Supreme’ To Talk Career Highlights
- Mary J Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival Returns For It’s Second Year
- Texts Prove Tucker Carlson ‘Passionately’ Hates Trump And His ‘Big Lie’ Despite Reporting Otherwise
- D.L. Hughley And Leslie Jones Defend Chris Rock Following Critique Of Netflix Special
- ‘UnPrisoned’ Exclusive: Kerry Washington And Delroy Lindo Open Up About Playing Roles Inspired By Real People And The Importance Of Black Dads
- And The Winner Is: New Study Suggests These Are The Luckiest Colors & Designers To Wear To The Oscars
- Janet Jackson Is Putting “Family First” In 2nd Lifetime/A&E Documentary
- Rémy Martin Announces Final Mixtape Campaign Installment Saluting DJ Culture
- Lizzo Shares Highlights From Her Trip To Paris On Instagram
Snoop Dogg Launches Brand New Premium Coffee Brand INDOxyz was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Tyga & Avril Lavigne Confirm Relationship With Paris Kiss, Twitter Is Baffled At The Unlikely Couple
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network’s Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir