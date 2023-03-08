Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is ending her sting at Paris Fashion Week with a bang and giving us fashion envy once again.

For her latest fashionable ensemble, the starlet stepped out for the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris as part of their annual fashion week. The SKN creator gave us style while she strutted her stuff in a fabulous look from the designer. The all brown fit included a sheer brown crop top, matching brown slacks and an oversized brown sheer jacket with a long train that looked like it was made specifically for her.

Harvey paired the designer ensemble with matching brown shoes and accessorized the monochromatic look with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings. She wore a cheek length bob with fluffy curls and served face with a natural beat.

Check out the look below.

The model also shared her look on Instagram. “Concluded my fashion week with the most amazing show @maisonvalentino always a pleasure, thank you for having me!” she captioned the post.

Check it out below.

It’s official, Paris Fashion Week belongs to Lori Harvey because she always eats and leaves no crumbs, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Ate And Left No Crumbs In A Sheer Valentino Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com