Kanye West was seen laughing and smiling as he walked with Bianca Censori, his alleged wife.

The pictures showed them happy, contrary to their usual stoic demeanor.

Page Six says that on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, they seemed to be taking a romantic walk to their dinner date at Carasau Cafe in Culver City, California.

TMZ said that the couple got married in “a small ceremony.” Even though it wasn’t clear if the marriage was legally binding or not, a source told Us Weekly that it felt “very real” to the couple.

Do you think Kanye and Bianca Censori are really married?

Kanye West And ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori: Spotted Laughing On Romantic Stroll was originally published on rnbcincy.com