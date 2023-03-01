Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Quinta Brunson hosted the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event March 1, and she was sure to give us style goals in a stunning Sergio Hudson ensemble.

The Abbot Elementary creator wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. Styled by her usual stylist, Byron Javar, the actress wore the animal print maxi dress showing off her effortless style.

Quinta looked like an absolute dream in the curve hugging dress that featured sparkles throughout. The producer paired the designer look with minimal jewelry, donning small earrings and matching heels which were covered by the dress’s train. As for her hair, the beauty rocked a sleek high ponytail. As always, she served face with a natural beat that pulled the look together.

Check out the flawless photos of the entertainer below.

Per usual, Quinta and Bryon don’t miss when it comes to serving LEWKS because once again, we’re just loving this ensemble on the actress!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta Brunson’s latest look for the Billboard event? Did she nail it?

Quinta Brunson Looks Flawless In Floor Length Leopard Print Sergio Hudson Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com