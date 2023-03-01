Pixie Dust Loading: Yara Shahidi Looks Ethereal As Tinkerbell In Disney’s Upcoming Live-Action Film ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The official trailer for Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy debuted yesterday. Fans are excited to get a first look at Yara Shahidi in the film as Tinkerbell. Read more about the upcoming live-action film and watch the trailer inside.

“This year, return to Neverland.” Peter Pan & Wendy will debut on Disney Plus this Spring. The live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic stars Shahidi, Jude Law, Alexander Molony, and Ever Anderson.

The highly-anticipated live-action of Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

The David Lowery directed film is said to be a timeless adventure featuring the beloved characters like never before.

“Grown-ish” star Shahidi shared a first-look photo from the trailer on her social media with a simple caption that reads, “ pixie dust loading … #PeterPanandWendy.”

The film stars Jude Law (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”), Alexander Molony (“The Reluctant Landlord”), Ever Anderson (“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”), Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (“A Discovery of Witches”), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (“House of Cards”), Alan Tudyk (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), and Jim Gaffigan (“The Jim Gaffigan Show”). “Peter Pan and Wendy” is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (“The Green Knight”) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film “Peter Pan.” The producer is Jim Whitaker (“Pete’s Dragon”), with Adam Borba (“A Wrinkle in Time”), Thomas M. Hammel (“Thor: Ragnarok”), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

Be sure to catch this highly-anticipated film April 28th on Disney+.

Watch the trailer below:

Pixie Dust Loading: Yara Shahidi Looks Ethereal As Tinkerbell In Disney’s Upcoming Live-Action Film ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ was originally published on globalgrind.com