Ashanti was spotted on the ‘gram this week rocking a stunning all black ensemble.

In the fashionable Instagram post, the “Falling for You” singer wore the super cute, off the shoulder black look which consisted of a black blazer and shorts to match. The blazer featured ruffles on the shoulder and a black belt that snatched her waist. Ashanti paired the look with silver jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail with swooped edges.

The starlet wore the stunning look as she modeled in an Instagram post for her 7.6 million followers. And served face and body while showing it off. As for her makeup, she wore a nude beat paired with a soft pink lip and served face to round out her effortless slay.

“Forever mood ,” she captioned the Instagram photo dump which also included a photo of her with Creed III actor Michael B. Jordan. Check it out below.

“You are everything and everything is you…” one of the beauty’s millions of IG fans wrote underneath the photo set while another commented, “You look amazing very beautiful.” Another user commented, “I see the “power edges” are on deck! ”

This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK. When it comes to giving us fashion envy, Ashanti is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas. Wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again in this black look?

Ashanti Is Our ‘Forever Mood’ In An Off The Shoulder Ruffled, Black Blazer And Shorts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com