Drake & 21 Savage “Spin Bout U,” Key Glock “Dirt” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been a few months since Drake and 21 Savage had social media buzzing with their collaborative project, Her Loss, and though it’s led to some backlash and even a lawsuit, the duo continue to promote their project in 2023.

Linking up for the visuals to “Spin Bout U,” Drizzy and Savage take to the seas in a private yacht where they host an very thick beautiful young woman who turns the tables on them and sets them up for a jux executed by a gang of sexy women. We might’ve easily walked into that trap too and probably wouldn’t have complained about it afterwards either. Just sayin.’

Back on land, Key Glock decides to go for a walk and in his latest clip to “Dirt,” takes to the desert to clear his mind while he raps his heart out and keeps cool with some chunky ice hanging off his neck. That’s one way to do it.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mavado, Jay-A and Desta Daps, Two-9, and more.

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE – “SPIN BOUT U”

KEY GLOCK – “DIRT”

MAVADO, JAY-A & DESTA DAPS – “PAIN”

TWO-9 – “WORLD GO CRAZY”

RICHIE ROZAY – “FREE MACH”

BOONIE MOE FT. KING VON – “WE DID IT”

MR ZA, TIGGA & SAUCE WOODWINNIN – “3TRIPS”

MASEGO – “TWO SIDES”

