Naturopathic Dr. Stephen Tates will explain how Sleep Deprivation can lead to dehydration, mood swings & other health issues. Before we hear from Dr. Tates, Black Women for Positive Changes’, Danyell Smith kicks off Women’s History Month. Getting us started Baltimore activist Lynn Pinder & Pastor Yerby discuss their Educational Initiative to benefit students in the Baltimore City School System.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Philadelphia Teen Goes Viral Reacting to Morehouse Acceptance Letter
- Three Of Maryland’s HBCUs To Receive $3M In Grants From BGE For Stem Students
- Amid ‘Dilbert’ Backlash, Racist AOL Account Allegedly Linked To Scott Adams
- Raleigh Approves Shaw University Rezoning Project
- Twitter Drags Joe Biden Over ‘White Boy’ Remarks During Black History Month Event
Dr. Stephen Tates, Danyell Smith, Lynn Pinder & Pastor Yerby l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Age Ain’t…What?! Nia Long Sparks Consent Debate Over 30-Year-Old Boyfriend As A Teen
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And 'Satanic' GRAMMYs
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Amanda Seales Show 'LL Cool J Better Call Maury' | EPISODE 56
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
Ben Stein Misses Aunt Jemima, The “Large African American Woman… Making Pancakes,” Twitter’s Outraged
-
Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes