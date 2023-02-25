Serena Williams Accepts The Jackie Robinson Sports Award At The NAACP Image Awards

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Congratulations to Serena Williams as the beauty just accepted the Jackie Robinson Sports Award at this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

The award recognizes individuals in sports for their achievement in athletics as well as for their work in social justice, civil rights, and community involvement. With her accepting this award, Williams joins the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson, Wilma Rudolph, and the Harlem Globetrotters who were previously honored with this achievement.

And with the superstar being called one of the greatest athletes of all time, she is more than deserving of the incredible honor, holding 23 Grand Slam singles titles and having won Wimbledon seven times as a singles competitor.

Serena Williams took to the stage at this evening’s ceremony donning a custom Brandon Blackwood silk velvet gown that featured a deep V neckline. She paired the look with a sheer silk corset to help accentuate the asymmetric waistline along with a high slit and a circular train for extra flair. The beauty was all smiles when she received the honor, holding it high above her head and thanking her family and loved ones for supporting her throughout her incredible career.

Check out a photo from the event as the starlet accepted the prestigious award.

What an honor! Congratulations to our G.O.A.T, Serena Williams!

Serena Williams Accepts The Jackie Robinson Sports Award At The NAACP Image Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com