Latto took to Instagram this week to serve a LEWK that we love while modeling for Billboard and we’re swooning.

For her stunning photo shoot, the rapper showed off her killer curves in an all red look that was perfect on her. The red gown fit her like a glove as she showed off her toned legs through the dress’s thigh high slit. The dress also featured an over the top neckline with fur throughout that surrounded the dress from all angles. She paired the monochromatic look with red sandals and minimal jewelry to let the look speak for itself. She also wore her blonde locs in a sleek and straight style with a side part as she served while showing off her effortless style.

Taking to the platform, the emcee shared a photo set of the gorgeous ensemble as she modeled the look for her Billboard interview to perfection while standing in a field as the sun set behind her.

”The Biggest for @billboard ” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

During her interview, the 24 year old talked about how she’s been receiving support from women artists including Queen Latifah, Trina, City Girls, Cardi B and more, telling the magazine, “I get a lot of love,” and “real recognize real.” Latto also explained how she intends to pay it forward for newcomers like Flo Milli, Lola Brooke and GloRilla. “My No. 1 thing has been being a girl’s girl,” she explained. “I utilize my power in uplifting others on my way up. When you see Latto do a feature with an upcoming female rapper, I don’t charge them. The label got to cover the glam, but I don’t profit off that.” We love to see it!

See Latto’s full interview here.

Latto Is Stunning In A Gorgeous Red Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com