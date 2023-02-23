Sadiki Bakari & Nuri Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari takes over our classroom to update us on the latest A. I Artificial Intelligence developments. Brother sadiki will discuss ChatGPT, Transhumanism, God Consciousness, Biological Warfare, and the Archetypal Womb. Before we get to Brother Sadiki, Nuri Muhammad previews this weekend’s Saviors Day event.
