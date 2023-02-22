Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

SZA dropped her sophomore album SOS in December and has recently announced plans to add ten new songs to it for a deluxe edition. The release date for the follow-up album has yet to be made public.

SZA has been racking up accolades left and right over the past few months. After SOS debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200, she was also named Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’ for 2022, broke the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album, and the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) just declared SOS is now officially platinum.

The ten additional tracks included on the deluxe version will now bring the total for SOS to 33 songs.

Are you here for more new music from SZA!?

SZA to Release 10 New Tracks on ‘SOS: Deluxe’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com