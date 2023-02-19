Temple University Officer Fatally Shot

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Temple University Officer Chris Fitzgerald was fatally shot Saturday night in North Philadelphia. Sources say Fitzgerald was in the line of duty attempting to stop a carjacking. A suspect has been arrest in connection to the shooting.

18-year-old Miles Pfeffer was arrested around 7am Sunday morning in Buckingham township. Pfeffer is being charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, and other related charges. Pictures where captured off Pfeffer’s arrest using Fitzgerald’s cuffs:

Fitzgerald leaves to mourn his wife, four children and his parents.

We will continue to monitor the story as details emerge.

