Chiefs CB Josh Williams Talks About Journey From Fayetteville to The Super Bowl

What do you do when you’ve just won the Super Bowl? Well, if you’re Fayetteville native Josh Williams, you check in with The Light!

During the Light Lunch, the cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs takes time out of his schedule for a chat with our own Melissa Wade, discussing his journey from being a Fayetteville State Bronco to a Super Bowl champ, all within a year! Check out the full interview above!

