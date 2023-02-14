Mollie Bell, Attorney Malik Shabazz, Relationship Expert Renee Miller, Activists Kim Poole & Sister Swatara Olushola l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Mollie Bell will also provide us with a Reparations update. Before we hear from Mollie Bell, a report from attorney Malik Shabazz on bringing Emmitt Tillls’s accused killer to justice. Before this discussion, Baltimore Relationship Expert Renee Miller. To start the program, Baltimore activists Kim Poole & Sister Swatara Olushola live in Rwanda.

