Professor Manu Ampim & Financial Expert JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show

Historian & Researcher Professor Manu Ampim interprets Carter G Woodson’s call for what is now Black History Month. Professor Ampim will also contends Woodson was one of the first scholars to study the history of the African diaspora. Before we hear from Professor Ampim, Financial Expert JB Bryan will provide tips on what to do if you unexpectedly come into some extra money. JB will explain what financial moves to make if you suddenly get extra cash from a lawsuit, an inheritance, or even the lottery.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

