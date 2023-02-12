Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo recently gave us another fashion moment that we loved when she performed in a custom designer look that we can’t stop thinking about!

The beauty was spotted on Instagram rocking the custom look to perfection which was an all pink slip dress with a dramatic furry cape which she wore draped around her shoulders to give the look a pop that we all love. The starlet wore this look for a recent performance and we’re sure she shut it down in this stunning ensemble.

The beauty paired the look with dainty jewelry and matching heels and wore her hair in a tightly curled bob with a side part. Her make up matched her blue look as she rocked sparkly blush eye shadow on her eyes and served face and body as she modeled off the look ahead of her big performance.

The designer took to Instagram to show off Lizzo’s custom look, captioning the stunning post, “Lizzo @lizzobeeating in custom ACT N°1 for the BRIT awards 2023

Styled by @patti_wilson

Hair by @theshelbyswain

Makeup by @iwantalexx

Nails by @eriishizu

Check out the stunning look below.

Yes, Queen! We’re loving this couture look on the super star! What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection

Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection

Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand

Lizzo Is Pretty In Pink During Latest Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com