Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Baby Girl

It’s a girl for Mr. and Mrs. Davis.

Gucci Mane and his model/entrepreneur wife Keyshia Ka’oir have welcomed their second child together–a little girl named Iceland Ka’oir Davis.

“Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” the proud dad shared on Instagram Thursday.

“Our little princess is here!” gushed the proud mommy in a post of her own. “Beautiful & Healthy!”

Gucci shared that the baby girl weighed in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

The couple had a little boy together, Ice Davis, two years ago and announced their most recent pregnancy by declaring that the toddler needed a playmate.

Per Page Six, Gucci and Keyshia got engaged in November 2016, tied the knot in October 2017 and welcomed Ice in December 2020. However, their relationship goes back more than a decade.

In his autobiography, Gucci wrote that he fell in love with Keyshia at first sight in 2010. “I had Keyshia, my first real love. The first woman I ever wanted to bring to a red carpet and let the world know this was my lady,” he writes. “She held me down the whole time I was locked up and showed me what it means to have somebody you can truly count on. I wanted to be able to return the favor.”

In a Fader interview in 2017, not long after Gucci was released from prison, Keyshia said of their relationship, “These days I often tell him, “We have to be on a schedule.” We don’t just lay in bed all morning until 12 or 1 o’clock. We get up for work in the morning at 9. We have business calls, we have emails, and we’re ready and alert. We work during the day, and at night we eat our dinner. Then we take a shower and we lay down. We have a normal life. Staying in the studio until 6 or 7 in the morning with everybody smoking and drinking, we don’t do that stuff. Because that becomes trouble. This is how we keep everything together: we stay focused.”

Fans and celebrity supporters of the couple shared messages of congratulations on the Instagram posts–including 2 Chainz and frequent collaborator Zaytoven.

