A Canada Goose x NBA x UNION Collection Is Here In Time For All-Star Weekend

Canada Goose has partnered with UNION LA for a new drop. The collection is a nod to the forthcoming NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.

As spotted on Variety the outwear apparel company has delivered the third installment towards their partnership with the National Basketball League. The drop is “inspired by a shared belief in community, culture and craftsmanship, the Canada Goose & NBA Collection with UNION offers a mix of unisex styles that take on classic designs and versatile functionality with a nod to Americana streetwear.” UNION founder Chris Gibbs expressed his vision in a formal press release. “This collection truly reflects the very definition of Union — the action or fact of joining or being joined together” he said. “By fusing the luxury performance and the function Canada Goose is known for with the design and styling of Union LA, we’ve created a limited-edition capsule collection with five distinct pieces, created with the West Coast lifestyle in mind.”

The Canada Goose x NBA x UNION Collection includes elevated outerwear pieces for most occasions. Stand outs include the Toussaint Coat. Inspired by French Military style parkas, it is an uninsulated, unisex design with an adjustable draw cord at the waist and bottom hem, two front pockets with snaps and a drawstring hood. Another noteworthy selection is the Bullard Bomber; a fully reversible jacket for two looks in one. The reverse side of the Bullard features an orange liner embossed with logos of the NBA league teams. It’s made with technical satin for durability and is lightly insulated.

You can shop the rest of the collection here.

