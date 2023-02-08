Jay Z Spotted Wearing Kelly Rowland’s ‘Black Magic’ Merch

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Jay Z was spotted at a Lakers game earlier this week rocking a hoodie from Kelly Rowland’s ‘Black Magic’ merch line and we love it!

The rapper was spotted sitting courtside rocking the all black hoodie that read “this is Black Magic” which is part of the singer’s merchandise line to help promote her record, “Black Magic.” The songstress took to Twitter to debut the Black Magic shop back in 2021 along with the Tweet, “Beyond excited to bring you new merchandise inspired by my record “Black Magic” from my EP, ‘K.’ This collection is an ode to being “unapologetically Black and proud and full of joy.”

Check it out below.

And just last night, Jay was spotted proudly rocking the crew neck from the line while supporting LeBron James as he made history and became the NBA’s highest leading scorer. Kelly noticed that Jay was wearing the line and took to Twitter earlier today to shout out and recognize the support, retweeting a photo from a Jay Z fan page with the caption, “BIG BRO!!”

Check it out below.

In addition to crew necks, Kelly’s Black Magic shop includes joggers, masks, and coffee mugs, all inspired by her Black Magic record. Although the crew neck is currently sold out, you can purchase other items from the line at affordable prices ranging from $15 – $75.

Jay Z Spotted Wearing Kelly Rowland’s ‘Black Magic’ Merch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com