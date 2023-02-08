Get To It With Pruitt: ‘What Happens When Guess Who Comes To Dinner?’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve seen “You People” starring Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, or “Guess Who” with Bernie Mac and Ashton Kutcher, or the film that started it all, the iconic “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” with Sidney Poitier, today’s “Get To It With Pruitt” will sound familiar.

So this person wanted to be anonymous. He says my wife and I have been married for eight years. Our marriage is strong, and we are happy. But we have problems when it comes to my family. My wife is white and whenever we’re around my family comments are made that make her uncomfortable. They don’t talk to her. They’re always saying things like white girls and white people.

She’s dealt with it, but once we had kids, she feels some type of way for them hearing it. I talked to my family but nothing has changed. I love my wife and my family. How can I fix this?

