Cardi B Overheard Scolding Offset & Quavo At Grammys

The backstage dispute between Quavo and Offset at the Grammy Awards was halted apparently due to Cardi B stepping in, reportedly.

The “WAP” rapper had just gone backstage after presenting the award for Best Rap Album to Kendrick Lamar at the ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 5th), when video cameras from Entertainment Tonight caught her scolding both members of the Migos group, Quavo, and Offset. “Both of y’all wrong. Both of y’all! This is not right,” she yelled before continuing: “No, b—-es, shut the f–k up. ’Cause you shouldn’t have been talking.” Cardi B is married to Offset, and the two share two children – their daughter Kulture and their son, Wave.

It was unclear whom the latter comments were directed towards, but it was later revealed that the two were having a heated argument ahead of the “In Memoriam” tribute segment of the show where their late colleague Takeoff would be honored. According to TMZ, both Offset and Quavo were asked to take part but Quavo refused to let Offset join him onstage. The two allegedly got into a scuffle and had to be separated.

Quavo would appear onstage shortly after to perform “Without You”, a song he wrote specifically for Takeoff, who was also his nephew. Offset is also related to the two, as a cousin. The absence of Offset led many watching to be a bit disappointed at the bad blood that still exists between the remaining Migos members. Offset would later deny that there was any altercation,

posting to Twitter: “What tf look like fighting my brother yal n—-s is crazy.”

The murder of Takeoff outside of a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas last November has been extremely hard on both Quavo and Offset. Offset has been vocal about his grief, saying that he’s been in a “dark place” since the tragic incident. Quavo, who was present at the time of the shooting, has also been publicly and privately mourning the loss. The alleged shooter, Patrick Xavier Clark, is set to stand trial for the incident on March 9th.

