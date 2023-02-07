Draya Michele Serves Lewks In A Multicolored Mini Dress

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Draya Michele is a fashion baddie that oozes sex appeal. Whether she’s flaunting her toned body in a two-piece bikini or hitting the red carpet is a color-blocked cocktail dress, she always looks stylishly put together.

Michele proved that at the Grey Goose Essences: Sound Sessions, featuring Jazmine Sullivan at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California. The former reality TV star and entrepreneur looked stunning in a jaw-dropping pink, nude, and baby blue mini dress.

The strapless cocktail dress features a sweetheart neckline with a nude boned bodice, and a baby blue skirt, with a ruching finish. She paired the look with pink gloves that matched the pink on her dress.

In an Instagram post, Michele documented her first time at the Grammys. In the reel, she’s seen toasting it up with her peers at Gray Goose Sessions, and then it cuts to the entrepreneur getting ready for the awards show.

“First time attending the #GRAMMYs and wow !!!!! Thank you so much @greygoose @recordingacademy you showed a girl a great time!! #greygoosepartner,” she captioned the post.

Michele posed on the Grammys red carpet with model, Jasmine Sanders, better known as Golden Barbie. She showed off her perfectly chiseled physique in a black sheer spaghetti-strapped dress.

Our girl was serving looks, and we love them! What do you think?

DON’T MISS…

Draya Michele Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Instagram

Draya Unveils Her First Shoe Collection In Collaboration With Footwear Brand Femme LA

Draya Michele Serves Lewks In A Multicolored Mini Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com