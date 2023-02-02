Crystal Renay Celebrates Divorce From Ne-Yo In A Hot Red Mini Dress

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Crystal Renay is celebrating her divorce from Grammy-award-singer Ne-Yo with a fabulous look.

On Feb. 2, just hours after finalizing her five-month-long divorce from the R&B hitmaker, Renay took to Instagram with a photo carousel that captured her celebrating the long-awaited split.

In the photos, Renay, 37, rocked a short red latex dress that showed off her busty upper half. She paired the curve-hugging look with a fresh red manicure and lavender eye shadow. The mother of three donned a sexy blonde look. One pic captured the beauty entrepreneur holding up a glass of bubbly as she celebrated the divorce with close friends.

“Hold on, I promise you there is more,” the star penned in the caption.

Well, she certainly has a lot to celebrate. Under the divorce settlement, Renay will receive a whopping lump sum of $1.6 million to balance out the real estate holdings she and the “Because of You” singer share, according to TMZ. She will also receive an additional $20,000 for moving expenses and will maintain ownership of their Georgia home.

Per the agreement, Renay will also receive a $150,000 check so she can purchase a brand new car. And, to top things off, the “So Sick” crooner is required to pay her $12,000 a month in child support for the three kiddos they share. He will also foot the bill for their educational expenses.

Oh wait! Did we mention that he’s also required to pay Renay $5,000 per month in alimony for the next three years, too?

Ne-Yo has to be somewhere punching the air right now.

Why did Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo Split?

In August 2022, Renay filed for divorce from Ne-Yo after she publicly accused him of cheating.

“Eight years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay penned in a since-deleted Instagram post. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane,” she added.Ne-Yo put out a statement shortly after, stating that he and Renay were working to resolve their issues “behind closed doors.” “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time,” the singer added at the time. News of the now-estranged couple’s divorce came just months after they renewed their vows with a luxurious ceremony in Las Vegas. They had been married since February 2016. DON’T MISS… Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior On ‘The Platinum Life’

Crystal Renay Celebrates Divorce From Ne-Yo In A Hot Red Mini Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com