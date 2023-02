Justine Skye Gives Us Style Goals In A Christopher Esber Gown

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Justine Skye’s face card never declines! The singer was recently spotted on Instagram after a talk show appearance where she posted a selfie of her glammed face and beautiful body, and we are in love!

The “What A Lie” singer showed her followers that she is still that girl when she took to the platform to share a stunning photo dump of herself after a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. For her performance, the beauty donned a black Christopher Esber gown that fit like a glove and featured a deep v neckline to expose her midriff and toned abs. Her glowing skin was glammed to perfection as she wore dramatic lashes and clear gloss on her lips. As for her hair, she wore her locs in tight curls with a side part to accent her beautiful face, and of course, her edges were perfectly laid.

The starlet took to the social media platform to share a few photos of herself looking in the mirror and directly into the camera in a selfie style photo to show off her effortless style ahead of her talk show appearance. “I’m really like that,” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below

Justine Skye just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and fashion! Her face card never declines and neither does her style because she just keeps winning! Beauties, what do you think about Justine’s latest look? Did she nail it?

Justine Skye Gives Us Style Goals In A Christopher Esber Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com