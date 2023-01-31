Grammy-Winning Musician Anthony Hamilton Teams With AfricanAncestry.com to Challenge Fans to Unlock The Power of Their Ancestors

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

(Black PR Wire) Off the heels of holiday home goings, fans across the world are invited to take a transformative journey with GRAMMY award-winning musician Anthony Hamilton that will reconnect them with their original roots in the Motherland. Presented in partnership with AfricanAncestry.com, the pioneers of genetic ancestry tracing for Black people, Anthony Hamilton’s Africa Forever Challenge: A Real Love Experience (AFC) rewards fans for finding their Tribe with the artist and enhancing the way they see themselves. The AFC runs from January 3 through February, kicking off with a chance to win free prizes and exclusive content; and culminating with a VIP Virtual Ancestral Reveal and After Party where Hamilton learns his African roots for the first time.

“In 2022 I experienced the power of our ancestors during a series of concerts throughout Africa, and I instantly knew it was something I needed to share with my team and my fans,” said Hamilton. “We all can’t go to Africa, but we can bring Africa to us by knowing our roots, honoring our ancestors and creating legacies that propel the culture forward,” Hamilton added.

HOW IT WORKS

From now through February, Anthony Hamilton’s Africa Forever Challenge: A Real Love Experience participants can visit www.AfricaForeverHome.com and follow four easy steps:

Click ‘JOIN THE CHALLENGE’ to purchase an AfricanAncestry.com MatriClan® and/or PatriClan® Test Kit and submit your swabs. Be automatically entered to win free Anthony Hamilton merchandise and digital downloads from AfricanAncestry.com. Gain exclusive access to Hamilton’s and his team’s Virtual Ancestral Reveal and After Party. Receive your ancestry results in six to eight weeks and extend the love by sharing your Tribe.

Additionally, people can visit @AnthonyHamiltonOfficial and @AfricanAncestry on social media for daily updates on the challenge and everyone who signs up for Hamilton’s Member Fan Club will get exclusive access to ongoing engagement with Hamilton.

“This partnership gets right at the heart of our mission to transform the way people see themselves and the way they view Africa,” said Dr. Gina Paige, president and co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com. “It is my hope that every participant gains a better understanding of who they are through the powerful lens of their ancestors.”

