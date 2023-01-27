Amber Rose Plans On Being Single Forever: “I Don’t Want To Have Sex…It’s So Gross.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The dating scene is so bad Amber Rose has made a dramatic decision. Unfortunately, the model and actress has chosen to remain single for a long, long time.

During an interview on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the Philly native spoke candidly on her exes which include stars like Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

But now that she’s a mother of two and sees how treacherous the dating pool is, she doubts she’ll ever be in a relationship again.

“It’s worse than ever. They’re pretty disgusting out here. They’re fucking gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life,” she explained. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex… It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”

However, she may just be tired of men and admitted she’d be open to the idea of being “a lesbian” but has no qualms with being alone. Rose added that a perk of being single is that she doesn’t have to share her bed with anyone.

Most recently, Rose was in a three-year relationship with Alexander “AE” Edwards, with whom she shares a 3-year-old son named Slash. The two ended things months ago, and AE, a music executive at UMG, has since started dating Cher, who’s 40 years older than him.

