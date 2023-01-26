Dr. Ray Winbush, Omali Yeshitela, Jesse Todd & Ron Bethea l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State Professor Dr. Ray Winbush checks into our classroom to examine Florida’s decision to drop African American studies for High School students. Dr. Winbush will also discuss Bethune Cookman’s ruling not to hire Ed Reid as football coach, the spate of Shootings in the country & more. Before we hear from Dr. Winbush, Chairman Omali Yeshitela & St. Louis Alderman Jesse Todd explain the Sanctuary City Resolution presented to the City of St. Louis. Renewable Energy advocate Ron Bethea reports on the Federal Funds available to HBCUs.

