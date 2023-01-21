Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Amber Riley was spotted on Instagram showing off her style at Coco Jones’ birthday party she looked amazing!

The actress and singer was spotted on the ‘Gram showing off her drip giving us fashion envy in a green ensemble that we love. The dress was from Asos and fit the beauty like a glove, featuring fringes at the hem and on the sleeves. She paired the look with minimal jewelry including silver hoop earrings and wore her copper colored hair in big curls with a middle part that framed both sides of her face.

The singer was spotted on stylist Icon Tips Instagram page as she was all smiles while posing with the birthday girl, Coco Jones, and served face and body in her effortless slay.

“…color way hit like the lotto last night with @msamberpriley for @cocojones birthday & EP release party wearing #asos brand. (SWIPE) to at two of my favs! ” the caption read. Check it out below.

Amber also shared the look on her own Instagram page, taking to her own profile to show off her slay with her 1.5 million followers. “Had so much fun @cocojones EP Release/ Bday Party! What I Didn’t Tell You DELUXE is streaming NOW!” she captioned the look while supporting her friend Coco on her big night. Check it out below.

You go, girl! We’re loving this look on her! What do you think about this effortless slay?

Amber Riley Gave Us Style Goals In A Green Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com