Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami, better known as Oprah in training, has another juicy episode of her hit show, Caresha, Please, on the way. This time, she’s chatting it up with her Godmother, Queen of the South, and the self-proclaimed Baddest B*tch, Trina.

In a sneak peek posted to Miami’s Instagram page, the ladies dish on everything from her current relationship with Trick Daddy, her rumored relationship with Missy Elliott, and a fun game of who would you rather.

“Y’all know Miami girls run this shit, right? @trinarockstarr was DEFINITELY ready for the smoke! ,” Miami teased in her post.

Trina also dives into more personal topics like her decision to not have children, and women rappers in today’s rap game. The authentic chat between the two will keep you laughing, have you motivated, and it’ll show you a different side of the So Into You rapper.

You can watch the episode tonight at 8 PM on Revolt TV’s Youtube channel.

Yung Miami is making a name for herself, and it’s fun to see her thrive in her lane. From her music career to her upcoming acting appearance on BMF, the Act Up rapper has a lot to be proud of, including her knack for interviewing top celebrities in her own unique way.

DON’T MISS…

Yung Miami Grills Diddy About Their Relationship In Her New Series, ‘Caresha Please’

Maybachs, Chains And Signs: Yung Miami And Diddy’s Cutest PDA Moments

Trina Celebrates Her 4th Annual ‘Trina Day’ In Miami

Happy Birthday, Trina! Here Are 15 Times She Proved She Was The Baddest Chick

Yung Miami And Trina Serve All The Tea In Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Caresha, Please’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com