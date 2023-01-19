Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is the latest celebrity to become an ambassador for WeightWatchers.

Tia Mowry is excited to bring her health perspective to the WeightWatchers community. The veteran actress hopped on her TikTok, announcing to her followers that she joined the popular brand and kicked off the partnership by throwing it back to some of her healthy snacks from the 90 and 2000s.

The mother of two fashionably announced the news in a purple ombre sweater, blue high-waist shorts, and silver pumps. She held a navy-blue vintage Blossom bucket hat in her hand as she transformed into an all-white skort set. She then spilled the good news. “Did somebody say throwback? I am so incredibly excited because I am officially teaming up with WeightWatchers to share my journey, and we are starting with throwing it back! We are going to create some of my favorite nostalgic snacks from the 90s and early 2000s,” stated the entrepreneur.

Mowry is no stranger to healthy eating. In addition to her publishing cookbooks, including her recent second cookbook, “The Quick Fix Kitchen,” you can see the author sporting fashionable ensembles on her social media and promoting healthy snacks and dishes to her followers.

We are excited for Mowry and her latest endeavor, and we can’t wait to see the recipes she comes up with!

Tia Mowry Announces New Ambassadorship With WeightWatchers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com