Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.

According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10. Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating

Williams was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m. Officials are currently waiting for autopsy results and DPSCS detectives are currently leading the investigation.

Back in October 2022, another detainee was also found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead a short time later.

No other information was immediately released.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center was originally published on 92q.com