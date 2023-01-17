GoFundMe For Black Man ‘Tased To Death’ By LAPD Surpasses $29K

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The GoFundMe for Keenan Anderson, a Black man who was tased and killed by Los Angeles Police, has raised more than $29K with over 719 donations. The account, which was created by a user named Miesha, was created to help the family pay for funeral and memorial expenses.

On Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson, 31, got into a traffic accident around 3:30 p.m. at Venice and Lincoln boulevard.

According to reports, when LAPD arrived on the scene, Anderson was acting erratically and was running in the middle of the street. Once more officers began to arrive on the scene, Anderson got nervous and began to flee the scene.

That’s when, “officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome resistance,” the LAPD said in a written press release.

But body-camera footage, which was released this week, paints a picture of a scared Black man pleading for help as officers overwhelm him from all angles.

His visible screams of, “Help me please” are jarring to watch.

After struggling with Anderson for a short time, officers threaten to tase him if he didn’t comply.

Anderson is then tased for roughly 30 seconds straight before the officer pauses and then tases him again for five more seconds.

Keenan Anderson would die four and a half hours later from cardiac arrest.

Family and friends of Keenan believe he was experiencing a mental health crisis and needed help. Instead, the police treated him like a criminal instead of a victim of a car accident.

“It’s unacceptable that people that are suffering crises including Anderson who was suffering and other people suffering mental health crises have been executed by LAPD,” supporter Julia Wallace told ABC 7.

Anderson is the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, and was a dedicated high school teacher and father.

“My cousin was asking for help, and he didn’t receive it. He was killed,” Cullors told the Guardian after watching LAPD’s footage. “Nobody deserves to die in fear, panicking and scared for their life. My cousin was scared for his life. He spent the last 10 years witnessing a movement challenging the killing of Black people. He knew what was at stake and he was trying to protect himself. Nobody was willing to protect him.”

If you would like to donate to Keenan’s GoFundMe, click here.

