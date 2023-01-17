Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

(New York, NY) — Singer-Songwriter, Brian Courtney Wilson, will appear on the top-rated “SHERRI” show Monday, January 16. Brian will perform his new single, “Always Peace,” live as part of a special commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

You can find where to watch SHERRI here.

In support of his current album, TRANSITIONS, Wilson is prepping for his 2023 Transitions Tour. Kicking off on January 25 at City Winery in Chicago, the tour’s first leg will hit five cities, including Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Alexandria, VA (the DMV).

Wilson added GRAMMY Award-winning writer & Roc Nation Recording artist VICTORY to the bill. Known for her classic sultry voice, thought-provoking lyrics, and unconventional guitar skills, VICTORY adds a new layer to an unforgettable night of music.

With six full-length albums under his belt, Wilson will bring forth a powerful and community-minded concert covering his impressive music catalog. The tour will also spotlight his acclaimed new album, TRANSITIONS, a musical celebration rooted in Black music recorded live in Nashville.

For tickets, venues, and more information: transitionstour.com

Brian Courtney Wilson to Perform “ALWAYS PEACE” In Advance of TRANSITIONS TOUR was originally published on praiserichmond.com