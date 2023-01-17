Angela Bassett to Receive the Distinguished Artisan Award

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) announced today that actress, director, and executive producer Angela Bassett will be honored with the 2023 Distinguished Artisan Award. She will accept the honor at the Annual MUAHS Awards, celebrating the 10th Anniversary and presented by Dyson and HASK® Beauty, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706. Bassett is most recently acclaimed for her creative work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which she has received a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award nomination, in addition to the hit primetime television drama “9-1-1.”

The Distinguished Artisan Award will celebrate the prolific spectrum of Bassett’s versatile career on screen and television. The award honors talent that has created memorable characters throughout their career, richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hair styling artistry. Previous legendary recipients include Jon Favreau, Eddie Murphy, Johnny Depp, Ryan Murphy, Guillermo del Toro, Sir Patrick Stewart, Melissa McCarthy, Gary Oldman, Christian Bale, and Dick Smith.

Angela Bassett is an actress, director, and executive producer known for captivating, emotionally tinged performances full of dignity in treasured films such as Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and the Tina Turner biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It, for which she received an Academy Award nomination. She played the beloved Queen Ramonda in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which she recently won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. She recently wrapped production on the Netflix Originals feature film, Damsel, opposite Millie Bobby Brown.

Her other notable film roles were in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Malcolm X, Notorious, Green Lantern, Waiting to Exhale, Contact, Music of the Heart, Bumble Bee, Olympus Has Fallen, and London Has Fallen, among many others.

Angela is the recipient of numerous accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award and seven Primetime Emmy Awards, and is the recipient of two SAG Awards, 11 NAACP Image Awards, a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Black Girls Rock! Icon Award. She was also nominated for a Directors Guild of America Award for her directorial debut of the Whitney Houston biopic Whitney and directed episodes in the popular horror anthology series “American Horror Story.”

Angela Bassett to Receive the Distinguished Artisan Award was originally published on praiserichmond.com