Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta rapper Gunna is facing plenty of backlash after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. The latest evidence of this includes Lil Baby unfollowing him on social media.

Yeah, this is where are in Hip-Hop in 2023, but people are talking about it.

TMZ Hip Hop took note of Baby’s follow count:

First, LB has officially unfollowed the embattled rapper — as of Saturday, it appears Gunna no longer shows up as one of the 970 people Lil Baby is paying attention to on Instagram … which might seem petty, but carries weight considering he *was* following until recently.

An unfollow in 2023 is the equivalent of telling someone … I don’t wanna be your friend anymore. That’s where things seem to be between LB and Gunna, which is a big deal — these two have been incredibly close for years. They put out a mixtape together once, and have rapped on each other’s songs back and forth … plus, they’re both from Atlanta.

As for Durk, he took aim at Gunna in a new unnamed song that made its way on to social media.

While Gunna has maintained that he didn’t agree to talk to secure his freedom, plenty in the Hip-Hop community, including members of YSL, see things differently. However, any commentary from Tekashi 6ix9ine shouldn’t be taken seriously off g.p.

The post Rapper Lil Baby Unfollows Gunna On Social Media appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Rapper Lil Baby Unfollows Gunna On Social Media was originally published on hiphopwired.com