Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The great Bill Russell passed away in 2022 after a beautiful, championship life. The Boston Celtics legend, 11-time NBA champion and proud Civil Rights activist’s life is getting the documentary treatment on Netflix this February.

In a clip (see below) from the forthcoming doc, simply titled BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND, Russell recalls respectfully declining a request direct from Martin Luther King, Jr. to stand on stage while he gave his now historic speech during the 1963 March On Washington. Russell felt that he hadn’t been doing the work, to put together this particular event, so he instead chose to sit in the first row.

Legendary.

The two-part documentary was made in collaboration with the Russell estate and is directed by Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power). It features one of Russell’s final interviews before his passing in July 2022, as well as commentary from fellow NBA legends including Steph Curry, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and more. Also worth noting, Bill Russell excerpts in the doc will be read by renowned actor Jeffrey Wright.

BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND premieres on Netflix on February 8.

Bill Russell Documentary Coming To Netflix In February was originally published on cassiuslife.com