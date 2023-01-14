You Care: Kanye West & 27-Year-Old Wife Bianca Censori Honeymooned In Utah

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West and his alleged new wife, Bianca Censori, went on a honeymoon—since that’s what newlyweds do. Less than a month after finalizing his divorce, Ye whisked his new bride to Utah.

The 45-year-old rapper and his 27-year-old wife spent quality time at a swanky resort, according to the Daily Mail.

The romantic honeymoon took place at the Amangiri, an upscale resort with 34 suites with one four-bedroom Mesa home, located on 600 acres in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments.

They enjoyed a 25,000 square foot Aman Spa for treatments based on healing philosophies of the Navajo.

Room rates at the five-star resort range from $3,300 up to $6,400; prices for the Mesa home, which is a 5,853 square feet freestanding villa, was not available. The average per night rate for a suite at Amangiri is $5,000.

So far, Ye has been quiet on his social with no mention of his new significant other. But, the title of a song he recently dropped, “Censori Overload,” is obviously in reference to his new love interest, who bears a resemblance to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Reportedly Censori, who is Australian, joined Yeezy in 2020 where she is the brand’s “Head of Architecture.” She holds a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree from the University of Melbourne. She is the same woman that was spotted with Ye after he had been under the radar, at least when it comes to paparazzi catching him on camera.

