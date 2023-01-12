New Video Shows Odell Beckham Jr. Calling Airplane Passenger “Fat” And “Ugly” Before Getting Kicked Off Flight

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Odell Beckham Jr. apparently engaged in a verbal back-and-forth as he was removed from a plane last November. The 3x NFL Pro Bowler and other passengers were asked to deboard an American Airlines flight going from Miami to Los Angeles because he supposedly refused to wear his seatbelt. And a new video from the Miami-Dade Police Department shows Beckham chewing out one particular passenger who asked him to leave the plane instead.

“Never in my life get off the plane for you,” OBJ snapped back (at about the 3:40 mark in the video below). “Specifically you. Maybe [for] everybody else, I would get off the plane… [But] you gon’ wait 40 minutes, and I’m going to be on a private plane home… Yeah, with your fat ass. Get your ass off the plane for a second. Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass.”

According to authorities, the wide receiver didn’t seem to have to have all his bearings prior to takeoff. Last month, Det. Argemis Colome told People, “[Beckham] appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure,” so law enforcement and firefighters were called on the scene. Colome said OBJ refused to leave the plane after being asked numerous times.

However, Daniel Davillier, OBJ’s attorney, gave a statement saying the athlete was just asleep, and it was really one “overzealous flight attendant” who caused the whole scene. “That incident was unnecessary,” Davillier added. “Sleeping on a plane should not be cause for removal from a plane. If they could wake him up when the flight returned to the gate, then they could have done the same thing to ask him to put on a seatbelt.”

Either way, Beckham said the whole episode made him more mindful when it comes to plane etiquette. He appeared on a December episode of Amazon Prime Video’s TNF In The Shop, and told host Mav Carter, “It just was crazy, it was something that, it is what it is. I learned my lesson — put my seatbelt on before you fall asleep!”

New Video Shows Odell Beckham Jr. Calling Airplane Passenger “Fat” And “Ugly” Before Getting Kicked Off Flight was originally published on cassiuslife.com