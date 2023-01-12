Jayda Cheaves Oozes Glamour At Her ‘Grind Pretty’ Magazine Cover Dinner

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Jayda Cheaves gave old Hollywood glam with a modern-day twist at her Grind Pretty magazine cover dinner.

The socialite and entrepreneur celebrated her January/February cover release with a dinner in New York City. Cheaves wore a lime green gown by Strugala, partnered with a white fur coat. She kept her neck bare and accessorized with diamond earrings. She styled her hair in long, blonde tresses that fell down her back.

Cheaves took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the cover and event. In the post she wrote,

“Release energy don’t suppress it

Thank you so much for having me @grindpretty. This cover and event was every bit of amazing. Big thanks to everyone who brought this to life. & Thank you to all the guests who came out to support. ”

The magazine’s Instagram page shared the gorgeous cover, which featured Cheaves in a sexy black ensemble with a pink fur coat.

“We’re kicking off this year in a major way! Excited to to have @jaydacheaves as our cover girl! So excited that we put up on a billboard in Times Square! We’re celebrating tonight in NYC!!

Ya’ll go head over there and grab your copy NOW!” the Grind Pretty IG account wrote.

Not only is our girl killing magazine covers, she’s on Times Square billboards! 2023 is off to a great start for the 25-year-old entrepreneur, and we’re loving it!

Jayda Cheaves Oozes Glamour At Her ‘Grind Pretty’ Magazine Cover Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com