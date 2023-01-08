Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer curves and style in an all white look and we’re here for it!

Taking to the social media platform, the beauty shared the stunning photos carousel of herself and captioned the look with a few emojis to let the look speak for itself for her 12.6 million Instagram followers. Check out the post below. The gorgeous photo featured the starlet wearing an all white dress that fit her like a glove. The one-shouldered dress was paired with silver drop earrings and finger rings, which the social media influencer modeled to perfection. She served face and body as she posed for her Instagram photo shoot and showed off the trendy look from all angles. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in a cute half up, half down style with tight curls throughout to show off her stunning face.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this sexy look as many of the beauty’s Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “How are you so flawless ” wrote one follower while another commented with, “Shut it downnnnnn ” while another wrote, “it’s everything for me ”

Our good sis looks good! What do you think about Jordyn’s say?

Jordyn Woods Is Stunning In An All White Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com