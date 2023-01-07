Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Actors Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan will ring in the 48th season of Saturday Night Live when the long-running iconic sketch comedy show finally returns in 2023. This will also be the first time the two are hosting SNL, with Plaza making her debut on January 21, and Jordan will follow suit one week later.

NBC made the announcement on its Insider subsite and across its social media platforms. The network also revealed the musical guests who will perform along with Plaza and Jordan, too. English singer-songwriter Sam Smith will make his third appearance when he hits the SNL stage for Plaza’s big night. And Jordan’s scheduled performer is actually a fellow SNL first-timer as well: Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby.

Plaza’s upcoming SNL hosting debut marks a sort of NBC homecoming for the 38-year-old actress and producer. She was once a member of the network’s Page Program. (But Plaza also noted that she was encouraged to leave the internship some months into the yearlong program after telling an unsavory Jesus joke).

However, she then went on to become one of the network’s biggest stars playing the role of April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation. And Plaza is enjoying a new wave of fans with her current turn as Harper in the second season of the HBO Max dramedy The White Lotus.

As for Jordan, his showing will come roughly five weeks prior to the March 3 release of Creed III, co-starring Jonathan Majors. But January 28 will actually not be the first time that Jordan has ever shown up on SNL.

Last November, the actor made a surprise cameo to introduce Drake and 21 Savage when they performed the single “On BS.” And he may have used the moment to throw some unexpected shade at a former flame.

Click on the video below to see what Jordan said on Drake and 21 Savage’s SNL spoof.

Michael B. Jordan and Aubrey Plaza Make Their “Saturday Night Live” Hosting Debuts This January was originally published on cassiuslife.com