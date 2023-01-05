Quavo Shares Heartfelt Tribute ‘Without You’ to Late Takeoff

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Quavo has released a touching song about his nephew Takeoff, who was killed at 28 in Houston.

The emotional track, titled “Without You,” is a heartfelt track that finds Quavo longing to be “back with his dawg.”

The track has Huncho remembering all the amazing times they had together, while trying to process that he won’t be able to do any of these things again. “I wish I had a time machine / So you can take a ride with me / Wrap my arms around and hold you tight, Phew / So you can never say goodbye to me.”

The song, released on Wednesday (January 4), was accompanied by a video where Quavo silently sits in a rocking chair while smoking.

While family, friends and fans continue to try and process this tragic loss, the alleged shooter in the murder Patrick Clark, was released on Wednesday (January 4) after posting a $1 million bond.

“Out in the galaxy, up in the stars

Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars

See you in Heaven, see you in Heaven

When I see you in Heaven, I’ma be with my dawg (Yeah)

Out in the galaxy, up in the stars

Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars (It’s big)

See you in Heaven, see you in Heaven

When I see you in Heaven, I’ma be with my dawg (Yeah)”

Take a look at the full video below and we continue to keep Takeoff in our thoughts and prayers.

